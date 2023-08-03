Saudi football battle as Benzema leads Al Ittihad to meet Al Hilal in quarterfinals

A Saudi football confrontation is expected this weekend after Karim Benzema led Al Ittihad to secure its spot in the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup games on Wednesday after defeating Iraq’s Al Shorta SC.



Al Ittihad will go head-to-head against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Saturday, August 5, after defeating Al Shorta with a 2-1 win that was sealed by a winning penalty kick from Benzema at the 84th minute.



It marked Benzema’s third goal over the club’s three games in the tournament.





Al Ittihad led the match with a goal at the 36th minute by Ahmad Bamsaud. Al Shorta later tied the score before the penalty kick settled the match in Al Ittihad’s favor. Despite its loss, the Iraqi club also advanced to the quarterfinals.



Al Hilal advanced to the quarterfinals after winning against Morocco’s Wydad AC with a 2-1 score.



