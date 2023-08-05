Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The Saudi embassy in Lebanon asked citizens to immediately leave Lebanese territory, and warned them against approaching areas seeing armed conflicts, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Saturday.

The embassy also reiterated the importance of adhering to the decision to prevent Saudi nationals from traveling to Lebanon, wishing security and safety for all.



The Saudi embassy in Lebanon posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the SPA statement, the embassy called on Saudi citizens to contact the following numbers in case of any emergency:

- 009611762711

- 009611762722

On Aug. 1, the United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ein el-Hilweh.



At least 13 people, most of them militants, were killed in fighting that broke out in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline extremists, security sources in the camp told Reuters.



Ein el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide, according to the United Nations’ agency for refugees from Palestine.

With Reuters

