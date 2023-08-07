‘Very happy:’ Karim Benzema shares video while performing Umrah in Mecca

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema shared a video on his social media platforms early Monday while performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca.



The video that was shared on his Instagram and X platforms received over million views.





“Mashallah, the best of the best. Alhamdulillah [praise be to God],” Benzema said in the video of him with the holy Kaaba in the background.



He also shared a story on his Instagram page with a writing in French that translates to “very happy.”









The French striker joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad in June on a three-year-contract after leaving Real Madrid after 14 years.



He made his debut with the club late last month during the King Salman Club Cup games.



Benzema is among the high profile football figures that have recently joined Saudi Arabian clubs following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the ranks of Al Nassr.



The moves have further shed global light on Saudi clubs and the Saudi Pro League amid Saudi Arabia’s goal to elevate the sports scene in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.



