Jahez partners with MMS to sponsor broadcasting of Saudi Pro League on SSC

MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the exclusive advertising representative of the Saudi Sports Company (SSC), announced a partnership with Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology (Jahez) to sponsor the television broadcasting rights of the 2023-2024 sports season of the Saudi Pro League known as the Roshn Saudi league.

The deal was signed on Monday at Jahez’s headquarters in the Saudi capital Riyadh by Ziyad Alomair, Commercial Director at MMS, and Mishal Al Mashari, Executive Vice President of Jahez, in the presence of Ahmed Al Sahhaf, CEO of MMS, Hamad Al Bakr, Commercial CEO of Jahez and representatives from Jahez, MMS, SSC & Good Vibes.

“This partnership represents a unique opportunity to expand and diversify our services on one of the most significant sports and media platforms in the Kingdom. Through our collaboration with MMS, we look forward to engaging with sports enthusiasts, especially SSC channel viewers, during this highly anticipated sports season,” Al Bakr said in a media statement.

MMS CEO Al Shahhaf also welcomed the partnership saying: “We are delighted to be collaborating with distinguished partners like Jahez. We seek, through our expertise, to promote mutual growth and achieve our partners' objectives during the highly anticipated Roshn Saudi League 2023-2024. This upcoming league will see some of the biggest and best international football stars compete with one another, and this represents a genuine opportunity for brands to reach a larger audience locally, regionally, and globally through SSC's network of channels and the innovative solutions we offer.”

This partnership is in line with Jahez’s strategy to be a part of one of the most important sports seasons in the Kingdom and leverage the expertise & offerings of MMS and SSC’s sports content.

As part of the agreement, Jahez will sponsor the TV broadcasting rights of the Roshn Saudi League, which commences on August 11. This also aligns with the Kingdom’s goal to have sports and entertainment play a central role in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030.

