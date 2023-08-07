Saudi Arabia partners with Turkey’s Baykar Tech to boost local drone manufacturing

Saudi Arabia signed a strategic agreement with Turkish defense firm Baykar Tech to localize the manufacturing of drones in the kingdom, state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The agreement “will enhance SAMI’s role in supporting the national defence industry and strengthening our local capabilities,” SAMI said.

In July, Saudi Arabia agreed to buy Turkish drones from Baykar in the biggest defence contract in Turkey’s history.

Investments and funding from the Gulf have helped relieve pressure on Turkey’s economy and its currency reserves since 2021.

With Reuters

