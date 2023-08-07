Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema to head female-centered well-being company: PIF

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Monday the establishment of a female-centered health and well-being company with Princess Reema bint Bandar as its head, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kayanee Company will focus on women’s health and the lifestyle of future generations of young women through six offerings that include fitness, apparel, personal care and treatments, nutrition and diagnostics, healthy eating, and learning.

It will adopt a female-focused approach to all its services, prioritizing mental, physical, and social health.

The company will act as a catalyst for the rapid growth of health, well-being, and fitness in Saudi Arabia, supporting the development of the industry through collaboration with the private sector and across the value chain, the PIF said in a statement.

The establishment of Kayanee is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, localize technology, enable the private sector, drive the diversification of the local economy, and contribute to enhancing the quality of life, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the statement added. The company aims to reach over one million consumers.

According to SPA, a digital platform will be launched, providing Kayanee’s customers with a seamless connection between in-person and online services.

“Kayanee will serve to expand Saudi Arabia’s SAR16 billion fitness and well-being industry. It is a very exciting time for PIF to venture into women’s fitness, wellness, and well-being, and Kayanee is well positioned to enable the industry through its integrated offering, which will see the company partner with the growing private sector to create a vibrant society,” the head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF Raid Ismail said.

Empowering women and improving the quality of life of Saudi Arabia’s citizens and residents are all part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan. The economic reform plan aims to transform the country into a healthier, happier, and more fulfilled nation.

