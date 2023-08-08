Saudi cabinet establishes independent agency to oversee affairs of two holy mosques

The Saudi cabinet on Tuesday agreed to establish a new independent agency to oversee the religious affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dubbed the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the agency will assume the tasks of supervising the affairs of imams and muezzins (officials who proclaim the call to prayer) and religious affairs of both mosques as well religious lessons and seminars offered there and which were overseen by the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Advertisement

The cabinet also decided to rename the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque as The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The renamed agency will be financially and administratively independent and organizationally linked to the king, and it will handle the management of services, operations, maintenance and development work at both mosques.



It will also have a board whose head and members will be appointed by royal decrees.



Read more:

Saudi Pro League spending spree is no one-off, part of long-term strategy: Official

Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema to head female-centered well-being company: PIF

Saudi Arabia expands issuing tourist e-visas to visitors from eight new countries