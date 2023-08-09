Authorities seize 1.3 mln amphetamine tablets from warehouse in Riyadh

Authorities in Riyadh seized 1,394,000 tablets of the narcotic amphetamine, which were hidden in a shipment of electric appliances stored inside a warehouse, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Two members of staff at the warehouse, Jordanian and Syrian nationals, were arrested and referred to public prosecution after preliminary legal measures were taken against them, according to the SPA statement.

The official spokesman for the General Directorate for Drug Control, Major Marwan al-Hazmi confirmed the news of the seizure.



Saudi authorities urge citizens and residents to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in Makkah al-Mukarramah, Riyadh and the Eastern province or 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom.

