Saudi consulate in LA warns citizens of expected travel issues due to labor strike

The Saudi consulate in Los Angeles issued a warning to all citizens regarding the effects of the labor strike on flights and transportation, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Kingdom’s consulate urged Saudi nationals in Los Angeles to take all necessary travel precautions and account for any anticipated delays when undertaking any journeys, based on a statement made by the city’s mayor on Tuesday about a labor strike.

Public transportation and roads leading to and from Los Angeles Airport (LAX) will be affected by the strike.

In case of any travel-related emergency, Saudi nationals in Los Angeles are advised to contact the following number: 3108956642, the SPA statement added.

Thousands of Los Angeles city employees including sanitation workers, lifeguards and traffic officers walked off the job Tuesday for a 24-hour strike demanding higher wages and alleging unfair labor practices.

Picket lines went up before dawn at Los Angeles International Airport and other locations, and a large rally was held later in the morning downtown at City Hall. SEIU Local 721 said mechanics, engineers and airport custodians are among the more than 11,000 LA city workers who are striking.

The union said its members voted to authorize the one-day walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith and engaged in labor practices that restricted employee and union rights.

