NEOM announces GCC’s first island golf course on Red Sea luxury development Sindalah

The Sindalah luxury development off the coast of the mega-Saudi project NEOM will feature the region’s first golf course on an island.

NEOM made the announcement on Thursday after partnering with IMG Golf Course Services to provide pre-opening, marketing and management services, according to a statement shared to the media.

“Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of NEOM to open to the world and will become a new and exotic golfing destination like no other,” said Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development and Islands Officer at NEOM.

The year-round golf circuit will feature a 6,474-yard (5,920 meter) par 70 golf course with 9 holes and 18 teeing points, as well as a 280-meter driving range.

The venue will also have golf practice suites fitted with state-of-the-art ball tracking technology and statistics feedback, the statement said.

The unique golfing venue will be designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and will reportedly demonstrate high environmental and social standards through a GEO certification.

The island will also become home to the Sindalah Golf Academy that will see multiple performance studios offering the latest in custom-fitting and golf-learning technology.

The onsite sports club will also offer a gym, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a spa, and sports courts.

Located in the Red Sea, Sindalah is one of a group of islands off NEOM that will feature a world-class yachting destination curated by a famed Italian designer, three mega luxury hotels, a golf course, an array of restaurants and an international luxury retail offering dubbed ‘The Village’ which will be home to 51 luxury retail outlets.

It is due to open in the first quarter of 2024

