Saudi Arabia names non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories

Saudi Arabia on Saturday named a non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories, who will also serve as consul general for Jerusalem, the foreign ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The role will be filled by Nayef al-Sudairi.



Al-Sudairi handed his credentials to Majdi al-Khalidi, the Palestinian president’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian embassy in Jordan’s capital of Amman, the statement added.

سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الأردن نايف السديري، يسلم نسخة من أوراق اعتماده سفيراً فوق العادة وغير مقيم لدى دولة فلسطين، وقنصلاً عاماً بمدينة القدس إلى معالي مستشار الرئيس الفلسطيني للشؤون الدبلوماسية الدكتور مجدي الخالدي في مقر السفارة الفلسطينية بالعاصمة الأردنية عمّان. pic.twitter.com/7pbNllfQsg — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 12, 2023

The appointment represents “an important step” underscoring the desire of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “to strengthen relations with the brothers of the State of Palestine and give it a formal boost in all areas,” Sudairi said in a video broadcast by the Saudi al-Ekhbariya channel.

The file for the Palestinian Territories has traditionally been handled by Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Amman.

With AFP

