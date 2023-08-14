Arrests made in Jeddah after over two million Captagon pills found in Baklava box
Saudi authorities arrested two individuals after they uncovered 2,242,560 Captagon pills hidden in boxes of baklava at the Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
The individuals were attempting to smuggle the narcotics through Saudi Arabia’s port but were caught by officials at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).
ZATCA said it coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) to arrest the two individuals who were supposed to receive the shipment and referred their case to the Public Prosecution.
The authority said it would continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports to ensure the security and protection of Saudi citizens and residents, in cooperation with GDNC.
ZATCA called on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 1910 or the international number 00966114208417.
The authority can also be contacted through email: [email protected].
All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality, and a financial reward will be given to informants if their tip proves true.
Saudi Arabia has stringent laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of drugs.
The Kingdom’s Narcotics Control Law differentiates between narcotics smugglers, dealers, and users when it comes to the punishment.
Individuals who smuggle narcotics and bring them into the country can face the death penalty.
Punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.
