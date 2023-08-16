First Saudi TV series produced by Netflix set to premiere in September

Netflix’s first original Saudi TV series, ‘Bait Tahir’ (Tahir’s House), is set to premiere on September 6 on the video streaming platform.

The platform announced the premiere date along with the official trailer on its social media pages on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The comedy series follows a family of amateur entrepreneurs who must unite to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business.

Directed by Saudi director Sultan al-Abdulmohsen, the series stars Mohammad Bakhsh, al-Hashimi al-Faisal, Mohammed alFaza, and Joud Sofyani.

“With their Jeddah fish store weeks away from bankruptcy, can the Tahir family sow the seeds of success, or just cause familial chaos? In this comedic series, a Saudi family harnesses their granny’s green thumb to go from ‘surf’ to ‘turf’ and be first to a blossoming new market,” the synopsis on Netflix reads.

“As they reinvent their business, and themselves, they learn the meaning of sacrifice, brotherhood, and family, with plenty of shenanigans,” it continues.

Commenting on the trailer, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Al al-Shikh, said: “Excellent… they should pay attention to Saudi content… Saudis are the highest number of subscribers in the region… A series or film every once in a while is not enough for us.”

The chairman said he would be meeting with Netflix executives to discuss the production of more Saudi-made content in September.

Read more:

Acclaimed Saudi director Abdulaziz al-Shlahei to shoot feature film in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, MidEast studio TELFAZ11 to produce 9 shows, 3 films

Exclusive: Saudi film ‘Junoon’ makes its US debut at Hollywood Arab Film Festival