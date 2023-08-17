Iran’s FM arrives in Riyadh for first Saudi visit since ties mended: State media

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March, Iranian state media reported.



Amir-Abdollahian “has arrived at Riyadh Airport a few minutes ago for a one-day trip, and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia,” according to official news agency IRNA.



Amir-Abdollahian will meet with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, at the foreign ministry headquarters, Al Arabiya reported.

Following their meeting that will address several topics such as the measures achieved since the reconciliation, a press conference will be held.



Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in March that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

Under the deal signed in March, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.



