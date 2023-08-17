Saudi Arabia executes US national convicted of killing his father

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed a US national convicted of torturing and killing his father, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The death sentence for Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef was carried out in the Riyadh region.

A court found that Naseef beat and strangled his Egyptian father to death and mutilated him after he died, and that he also used drugs and attempted to kill another person, SPA said.



The offender was referred to the relevant court that sentenced him to death and the verdict was upheld by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court.



The Ministry of Interior said that the Kingdom’s government is keen to establish security, achieve justice and punish anyone who spills innocent blood.

