Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and MBC Group to launch cultural TV channel

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and MBC Group are set to launch and operate a cultural TV channel, which will celebrate Saudi culture by airing various programs around the clock, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The Kingdom’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBC Group Alwaleed bin Ibrahin al-Brahim signed an agreement to launch and operate the TV channel on Wednesday.

The channel will be broadcast starting next September as part of the MBC package on both satellite and digital channels, including the Shahid application.



The channel will celebrate the “richness of Saudi culture through a unique look at arts, literature, heritage, poetry, theatre, cinema, design, fashion and culinary arts, in ways that master the combination of rapid technological developments and reflect the ever-changing needs of local and global audiences,” added the SPA statement.



Viewers can look forward to an extensive coverage of cultural events in the Kingdom, documentaries based on biographies of notable Saudi personalities, international plays, and an archive of Saudi cultural works.



Additionally, the agreement includes the launch of a digital media platform which will specialize in the production of video clips for digital platforms, articles, podcasts, and documentaries that will cater to the tastes of younger audiences.

