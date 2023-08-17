UK’s Sunak, MBS to meet ‘at earliest opportunity’: PM’s office

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on Thursday and said they would continue working closely together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity, Downing Street said.

In November, Sunak met the Crown Prince on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali to discuss volatile energy markets.



Sunak also highlighted the Kingdom’s “constructive and positive leadership on Ukraine” following talks in Jeddah earlier this month.



“The leaders agreed on the importance of allies working together to end the bloodshed in Ukraine and support a just and lasting peace,” the statement said.

Sunak’s office also said that they discussed trade and investment ties and means to develop them, adding that the PM reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the Kingdom’s security.



“The leaders discussed their commitment to further develop our trade and investment relationship, including by collaborating in new cutting-edge industries, and to strengthen our close cooperation on defense and security. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s long-standing commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s security and regional stability.”



