Brazilian forward Neymar arrives to Riyadh on August 18, 2023 after signing for Al Hilal on a two-year contract. (AFP)
Saudi sports

‘I’m here in Saudi Arabia’: Brazilian footballer Neymar lands in Riyadh

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain star joined Saudi powerhouse Al Hilal on a two-year deal for a fee of around $98.24 million, plus add-ons

Al Hilal’s new star signing Neymar landed in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh late Friday as the Brazilian becomes the latest high-profile addition to the booming Saudi Pro League.

In a message to his fans shortly after landing, Neymar said: “I am here in Saudi Arabia.”

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain star joined Saudi powerhouse Al Hilal on a two-year deal for a fee of around $98.24 million, plus add-ons.

Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal, Aug. 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Neymar joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia.

In his first interview after joining Al Hilal, Neymar credited Ronaldo with the growth of the Saudi league. “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this, and everybody called him ‘crazy,’ and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more,” he said.

