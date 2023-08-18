‘I’m here in Saudi Arabia’: Brazilian footballer Neymar lands in Riyadh

Al Hilal’s new star signing Neymar landed in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh late Friday as the Brazilian becomes the latest high-profile addition to the booming Saudi Pro League.

In a message to his fans shortly after landing, Neymar said: “I am here in Saudi Arabia.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain star joined Saudi powerhouse Al Hilal on a two-year deal for a fee of around $98.24 million, plus add-ons.

Neymar joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia.

Watch: “I am here in Saudi Arabia,” Brazilian forward Neymar tells his fans after landing in Riyadh. https://t.co/OSfSYbYM4I pic.twitter.com/t8Hw63MLp3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 18, 2023

In his first interview after joining Al Hilal, Neymar credited Ronaldo with the growth of the Saudi league. “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this, and everybody called him ‘crazy,’ and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more,” he said.

Read more: Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘helped elevate football’ in Saudi Arabia