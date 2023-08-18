Al Hilal signs Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Sevilla

Al Hilal have signed Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Spanish side Sevilla on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club said on Thursday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but Spanish media reported Al Hilal will pay 21 million euros ($22.8 million).

Bounou, 32, was Sevilla’s first-choice goalkeeper, helping the Spanish team to win two Europa League titles and Morocco to reach last year’s World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as a temporary stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies including 18 domestic league titles and four Asian Champions League crowns.

Al-Hilal this week signed Brazil striker Neymar from Paris St Germain.

