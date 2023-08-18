Iran’s FM meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Jeddah

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the city of Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

During the meeting, the FM and the Crown Prince discussed ties between the Kingdom and Iran as well as future opportunities for cooperation and means to develop them.

They also discussed regional and international developments.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan, SPA added.



Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking his first visit to the Kingdom after the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations following a deal brokered by China in March.



The FM met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh.



Following their meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said during a joint press conference with Prince Faisal that relations with Saudi Arabia were moving in the right direction and stressed that his country was determined to strengthen relations with the Kingdom.



Prince Faisal said that Saudi Arabia looked forward to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran, noting that diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran marks a pivotal moment for regional security.



Under the deal signed in March, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

