Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and MBC collaborate to advance Saudi film industry

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan and MBC Group Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MBC Group and the Saudi Film Commission (SFC), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



The agreement aims to bolster Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment industry and foster talent development, create employment programs, and promote collaborative ventures that promise to reshape the landscape of the Saudi film and series production scene, according to SPA.

One of the key elements of the agreement is training and nurturing Saudi talents. This involves offering training and employment opportunities for local talents within MBC Group’s film and series projects. The collaboration also extends to co-producing films and series both within and beyond Saudi Arabia’s borders, amplifying the Kingdom’s creative footprint on the international stage.



In addition, a collaborative initiative will be launched to introduce and elevate the cultural and creative aspects of Saudi Arabia’s film industry.



Commenting on the partnership, the Kingdom’s minister of culture expressed optimism about the collaboration’s transformative potential. He emphasized that this partnership underlines Saudi Arabia’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and creating an environment conducive to artistic growth.



MBC Group Chairman echoed these sentiments, highlighting the collective responsibility to contribute to the Kingdom’s cultural and economic development. He expressed excitement about the collaborative projects that will emerge as a result of this MoU, stating that they will undoubtedly redefine the entertainment landscape in the Kingdom.

