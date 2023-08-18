US, Saudi foreign ministers forge path to Sudan conflict resolution in Jeddah talks

The US Department of State confirmed on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, are dedicated to working towards ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Secretary Blinken also praised Saudi Arabia’s role in convening discussions in Jeddah involving over 40 nations on the Ukraine issue. The discussions were held as part of bilateral and regional discussions between the US and Saudi foreign ministers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Talks in Jeddah Representatives from approximately 40 countries, including the United States, China, Germany, and India – with notable absence of Russia – engaged in talks hosted by the city of Jeddah. These discussions marked a fresh political endeavor by the Kingdom to find a solution to the crisis.

Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine and leader of his country’s delegation in the August meetings, affirmed that the participants engaged in highly productive deliberations regarding the fundamental principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built. This platform allowed representatives from each nation to express their perspectives and opinions. Prior to the Jeddah talks, similar meetings were held in Copenhagen in June, aiming to chart a course to put an end to the conflict that erupted in February 2022.

Sudan Situation Concerning Sudan, both Saudi Arabia and the United States announced on June 1st of the previous year the suspension of Jeddah talks between the conflicting parties in Sudan due to “repeated serious violations” of the ceasefire by the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces.

However, both countries, known for facilitating discussions between the warring Sudanese factions, expressed their readiness to resume talks once the parties undertake the “necessary steps to build trust.”

Read more:

US has not changed policy on Iran after prisoner deal: Top US diplomat

Prince Faisal reiterates Saudi rejection of Quran burnings in call with Swedish FM

Saudi Arabia issues nearly $9.6 bln local sukuk after early redemptions