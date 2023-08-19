Saudi Al Ahli sign Turkish defender Merih Demiral

Turkey defender Merih Demiral has joined Al Ahli from Italian side Atalanta on a three-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.



The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 25-year-old, who joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2022, but Italian media said it was 20 million euros ($21.73 million).



“A new warrior in our squad” Al Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Demiral becomes the latest addition to Al Ahli, who returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin, Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez.



Matthias Jaissle’s team have enjoyed a great start to the season with two wins from two games.



The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

