China’s foreign minister highlights Middle East diplomatic reconciliation efforts

After China’s dialogue with Iran and Saudi Arabia, both countries have continued to take steps to restore diplomatic relations, leading to the formation of a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East, China’s foreign minister said on Monday.

Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Monday that China will continue to support Middle East countries to explore development in line with their own national conditions.

Wang also said that only by restoring the integrity and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action can the Iranian nuclear issue be fundamentally resolved.

