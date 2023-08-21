Women’s football in Saudi Arabia ‘breaking records,’ says first female VP of SAFF

Women’s football in Saudi Arabia is “breaking records,” the first-ever female Vice-President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Bahaian said at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention in Sydney, Australia.

“When it comes to women’s football in Saudi Arabia, we are breaking records. Each step we take is a historic one, breaking down barriers and forging a new era for women’s football on our terms,” she said on Friday.

“While we may be at a different stage in our football journey, we are happy and proud of our everyday progress,” she added.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant milestones in women’s football, including the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, Women’s First Division League and the development of various national teams, spanning different levels.

In 2022 alone, SAFF recorded an 86 percent increase in the number of registered female players, compared to 2021, with the numbers rising from 374 to 694.

The number of women’s clubs nationally also rose by 56 percent, from 16 percent to 25 percent, during the same period, as did the number of coaching courses conducted, up a whopping 557 percent – from 7 to 46.

More than 48,000 players competed in the 2022/23 Schools League across 3,660 teams – all of which highlights the emerging talent that can take the game to new heights in the coming years.

SAFF also has 90 female beginner referees, more than 1,000 qualified coaches and 50 international players from 20 countries, competing in the Women’s Premier League.

The Saudi women’s national team entered the FIFA rankings for the first time, five months ago, with Anoud al-Asmari becoming the first Saudi woman international referee recognized by FIFA.

SAFF has also introduced a new funding scheme for local women’s clubs, estimated at over $13 million, to help clubs attract talent, establish new teams and have the necessary means to participate in official competitions.

From grassroot beginnings to professional leagues

According to Bahaian, women’s football in the Kingdom has transformed over the last 15 years.

The journey, fueled by an unwavering passion and love for the game, started with a community league initiated by women who were passionate about the sport, she explained.

The SAFF Vice-President said the association’s recognition of women’s football as the key to formulating a successful, long-term strategy was also central to this transformation and it signifies a shift in mindset and priorities within the sporting landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Football is ingrained in Saudi Arabia’s culture, transcending gender barriers, she added.

Mass participation in sports by both men and women has increased from 13 percent in 2015 to close to 50 percent in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

More than 80 percent of the population in the Kingdom either plays, attends or follows football, SPA reported.

“This World Cup has been amazing, especially when you think about all the girls who are watching and dreaming about playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup one day,” Bahaian said at the FIFA convention.

“Millions of girls in Saudi Arabia are watching and dreaming too. Through football, you empower and educate. Through football, you build leaders and role models, and it is the perfect platform to do so,” Bahaian added.

The evolution of the Women’s Premiere League from grassroots to its current well-organized state reflects the remarkable dedication of these women, according to the SAFF VP.

“If we want real change – cultural change – the football community must collaborate and connect wholeheartedly to drive transformation, understand each other, accept differences, and extend mutual understanding. It’s all about fostering meaningful conversations based on facts, leaving aside mere opinions.”

FIFA and SAFF unveil new documentary

At the Sydney session, Bahaian unveiled plans for a documentary, produced collaboratively by FIFA and SAFF.

The documentary tracks the journeys of Saudi Arabia’s own role models and key players – highlighting the themes cultural transformations, reshaping of perceptions and dismantling of stereotypes.

“The documentary unveils our untold story and introduces pivotal Saudi female players, aiming to inspire girls – not just in Saudi Arabia, but around the world – to embrace their differences and unite through their shared love for football,” Bahaian commented.

