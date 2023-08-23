Theme
Malik and Muna Khormah and their four children. (Supplied)
Five Jordanian family members killed in Saudi Arabia crash after Umrah

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Five members of a Jordanian family, all residents of the UAE, were killed in a horrific accident on the Mecca-Riyadh Road in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Jordanian authorities said. The family was returning to the UAE after performing Umrah.

Malik Khormah and his four children – Akram, Maya, Dana and Deema – died on the spot, while Malik’s wife, identified by her sister as Muna Khormah, suffered several injuries.

She was transferred to King Faisal Hospital in Hufouf for treatment and was said to be in a stable condition despite her injuries.

The aftermath of the accident that killed five members of a Jordanian family. (Supplied)
According to reports, many Saudi citizens have stayed put at the hospital to comfort her and check on her wellbeing.

An official told Al Arabiya English that several passers-by stopped their vehicles at the accident site to try and rescue those in the ill-fated vehicle and called up emergency services for help.

No further details were available about the accident.

