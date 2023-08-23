Watch: Mecca’s famous clock tower hit with lightning strike as storm rages on

A video that has gone viral online showed the moment Saudi Arabia’s famous Clock Tower - overlooking the Kaaba in Mecca - was hit by lightning.

Photographer Youssef Bajjash captured the moment the thick streak hit the world’s largest clock tower, lighting up the entire city.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, Bajjash said: “As soon as the clouds began forming in Mecca, I went up to a spot to capture the flash of lightning.”

“I was able to capture the moment the lightning hit the Mecca Clock Tower which resulted in this majestic view.”

The city of Mecca has witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with the National Center of Meteorology sounding the alert level to red – the highest.

Al Arabiya also shared videos taken by witnesses of cleaners in the courtyards of the Holy Kaaba struggling to stand their ground as heavy winds blew them away.

Watch: Janitors are blown away by strong winds through the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in #Mecca.#SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/ODYdNZ8TDu — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 23, 2023

Other videos shared online also showed flooded streets and cars around different neighborhoods in Mecca.

