Official source denies report accusing Saudi forces of killing Ethiopian migrants

An official Saudi source has denied a report accusing the Kingdom’s border guards of killing Ethiopian migrants near the border with Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

On Monday, the US-based Human Rights Watch group alleged that Saudi border guards have killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants trying to cross into Saudi Arabia from Yemen.

The official Saudi source said that the allegations were “unfounded and based on unreliable sources,” SPA reported.

The source “denounced the raising of false allegations by some organizations about the Kingdom and the publication and promotion of politicized and misleading reports in the context of malicious media campaigns that are repeatedly raised for suspicious goals and objectives.”

Saudi Arabia had previously provided medical care to groups of people who were shot at by armed groups to push them to enter the Kingdom by force from Yemen, the source said.

The source “stressed the commitment of Saudi law enforcement agencies to the principles of human rights stipulated in its regulations, international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and to provide humanitarian services to those caught violating border security, and to treat them in accordance with the Kingdom’s laws and obligations under international human rights standards,” SPA reported.

