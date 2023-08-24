Saudi Arabia looking forward to more cooperation with BRICS nations: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia is looking forward to developing more cooperation with BRICS nations, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

“We look forward to develop this cooperation to create new developmental and economic opportunities and elevate our relationship to the aspired level,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a BRICS summit.

Prince Faisal also said the Kingdom will also continue to be a reliable source of energy and had the tools to maintain stable energy markets.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Thursday that the BRICS club of emerging nations will admit six new members, including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran, at the start of next year.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from the first of January 2024,” Ramaphosa told a summit in Johannesburg.

