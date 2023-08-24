Saudi Health Ministry: No additional measures required for EG.5 coronavirus mutant
The Saudi Ministry of Health has emphasized that EG.5, the new coronavirus variant, does not have any noticeable effect on disease rates or severity, and hence it is not required to take additional health measures, Saudi Gazette reported on Wednesday.
In reply to a query about the new mutant, a source at the ministry said: “So far, EG.5 isn’t setting off any alarms as far as disease severity is concerned.”
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The ministry is following up the developments of the genetic sequence of the COVID-19, and has monitored several sub-mutants of Omicron, including the EG.5 mutant, through the laboratories of Public Health Authority (Weqaya), the source said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A descendant of Omicron, EG.5 or Eris is already the dominant coronavirus sub-variant, infecting more people than any other single strain. So far, EG.5 isn’t setting off any alarms as far as disease severity is concerned, although early reports showed it may be more transmissible. It has surpassed XBB.1.16, another highly contagious Omicron sub-variant that was in the news just a few months ago.
EG.5 variant is currently the most dominant coronavirus causing strain in the United States. On August 18, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated EG.5 was responsible for 20.6 percent of new infections.
Read more:
SARS-linked coronaviruses infect around 66,000 people a year in Southeast Asia: Study
WHO classifies new COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
Deep dive: COVID-19 cases on the rise again, EG.5 variant appearing more frequently
-
Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during coronavirus pandemic: US studyScreenings for a variety of common cancers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, potentially leading to diagnoses later in the course of the ... Healthy Living
-
Indonesia lifts all coronavirus-related restrictionsAlmost three years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indonesia, the country’s leader said Friday they are lifting all ... Coronavirus
-
SARS-linked coronaviruses infect around 66,000 people a year in Southeast Asia: StudyAbout 66,000 people in Southeast Asia are infected each year with SARS-related coronaviruses, and nearly 500 million people live near habitats where ... Coronavirus
-
Total COVID-19 cases in UAE cross 1 million since onset of coronavirus pandemicThe total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE since the start of the coronavirus pandemic crossed one million on Tuesday.The UAE’s Ministry of Health ... Gulf
-
Dominant coronavirus mutant contains ghost of pandemic pastThe coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States is a member of the omicron family but scientists say it spreads faster than its ... Coronavirus
-
What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHere’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Chinese cities on high alert as peak travel season startsSeveral Chinese ... Coronavirus
-
Omicron is now the main coronavirus variant in France, as infections riseOmicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France where the number of infections has seen a big increase in the last few days, the country’s ... Coronavirus