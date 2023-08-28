MBS launches master plan for logistics centers to make Kingdom a global hub

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Transport and Logistics, has launched the Master Plan for Logistics Centers, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The Master Plan aims to develop the infrastructure of the logistical sector, diversify the local economy, and enhance the status of the Kingdom as a leading investment destination and a global logistical hub, given its geographical location among three important continents: Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The Saudi Crown Prince stressed that the plan is part of a package of ongoing initiatives set as targets by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) with the aim of developing the logistical sector to support the economy, and increase the connections to international trade networks and global supply chains.

The plan will boost partnership with the private sector and boost the opportunity to generate jobs.



The Master Plan for Logistics Centers stipulates 59 centres with a total area of more than 100 million sq. meters, including 12 in Riyadh Region, 12 in Makkah Region, 17 in the Eastern Region, and 18 distributed in the rest of the Kingdom. There are currently 21 centers at various stages of implementation and all centers will be completed by 2030.

The centers will also enable local industries to export Saudi products with high efficiency, support e-commerce by facilitating a rapid link between logistics centers and distribution centers and provide high traceability.

The centers will facilitate the issuance of licenses to practise logistics activity, especially after the launch of the unified logistics license and the licensing of more than 1,500 local, regional, and international logistics companies, and the launch of the Fasah initiative (an e-system integrated in Saudi customs), in cooperation with the concerned government agencies.

