AlUla Moments features exciting calendar of events with concerts, festivals, sports

The AlUla Moments unveiled its exciting calendar of events for the 2023/24 season that features performances by world-renowned artists, wellness and cultural festivals, sporting tournaments, and more.

The AlUla Moments calendar features a “rich tapestry of authentic experiences coming up for this year and the next,” according to Rami al-Mouallim, Vice President, Destination Management and Marketing at The Royal Commission for AlUla.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our diverse offerings reinforce AlUla’s standing as a world-class, year-round destination where visitors are captivated by awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient heritage and a thriving arts and cultural scene,” he said in a press release.

“AlUla is quickly reasserting itself as the vibrant hub for creative and immersive encounters that it was thousands of years ago. From ancient wonders to contemporary festivals and events, the upcoming season at AlUla offers a transformative journey that will leave a lasting impression on every visitor,” al-Mouallim added.

Here’s the full calendar of events for the upcoming season:

AZIMUTH (21-22 September)

The new season will start with the highly anticipated two-day AZIMUTH festival that will see regional and international stars kick off celebrations ahead of Saudi National Day.

The star-studded lineup includes Jorja Smith, Shkoon Live, Thievery Corporation, Âme & Dixon, Tinariwen, Chet Faker, and Dope Lemon.

AlUla Wellness Festival (October 19 – November 5)

Following AZIMUTH, the AlUla Wellness Festival will bring together the world’s best practitioners of yoga, meditation and more alongside local talent to deliver a holistic wellness experience.

The Sanctuary Five will return with immersive sensory-based wellness experiences, including yoga, meditation, and mindfulness sessions, running daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the festival. Visitors can take advantage of art therapy, Ayurveda, and sound-healing from world-class experts, as well as inspirational talks with leading experts in their fields, including Anas Bukhash and Hala Kazim.

Eco-gardening and voluntourism experiences will also provide visitors with opportunities to be at one with nature and give back to the AlUla environment as part of the 2023 event schedule.

Ancient Kingdoms Festival (November 17 – December 3)

The Ancient Kingdoms Festival will return for its second edition, presenting journeys of wonder and discovery inspired by the ancient world.

The rich mix of events will present an entertaining journey through time informed by history, ranging from after-dark experiential immersions to family-friendly hands-on activities.

In the coming edition, Hegra – the iconic archaeological site at the heart of the Incense Road – will act as the epicenter of festivities as the Nabataean masterpiece celebrates its 15th anniversary as Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. This historic heartland will host special performances, innovative tours, and imaginative discovery programs.

Winter at Tantora (December 21 to January 21, 2024)

Combining music, art, sport and cultural festivities, Winter at Tantora returns as the festival that started it all.

Authentic AlUla celebrations allow visitors to experience the wonders of AlUla over four themed weekends filled with geological explorations, art exhibitions, musical performances, and cutting-edge fashion.

Amongst the highlights of Winter at Tantora is the Citrus Festival – taking place during the peak of the harvest season – as well as sporting events such as the epic AlUla Trail Race, which invites athletes, amateur runners, and children alike to participate.

A high fashion event is also on the schedule.

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo (January 17-20, 2024)

The Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo will also be returning to AlUla as one of the most exclusive, exciting, and visually stunning annual events to take place in Saudi Arabia, with international teams, including St Tropez and La Dolfina, showing off their horsemanship set against the backdrop of desert mountains and lush oasis.

AlUla’s desert polo is an evolution of one of the world’s oldest sports, delivering unbridled luxury alongside sheer sporting theatre on AlUla’s ancient sands.

AlUla Arts Festival (February 8 – March 2, 2024)

The AlUla Arts Festival will once again welcome global art enthusiasts to interact with the dynamic creative spirit of AlUla.

The festival will immerse visitors in a vibrant celebration of contemporary visual and public art, design, curated cinema, art tours, and artist residencies.

AlUla’s mixed-use creative hub, Madrasat Addeera, will host hands-on workshops on crafts such as palm weaving, pottery, jewelry, geometry, 3D strictures, textiles, and much more.

Desert X AlUla

Returning for a third edition in 2024, the renowned international art in the landscape exhibition will captivate visitors with its large-scale site-responsive installations set against AlUla’s stunning backdrop.

In addition, a new contemporary art exhibition curated explicitly for the Maraya Hall will launch during the AlUla Arts Festival 2024.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup (February)

An established fixture on the world equestrian stage, the fifth edition of the prestigious Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup will take place in February 2024, welcoming the world’s best endurance riders to AlUla as they compete in a 120-kilometer equestrian challenge.

AlUla Skies Festival (April 10-20, 2024)

The AlUla Skies Festival will allow visitors to experience the beautiful scenery of AlUla from a one-of-a-kind perspective.

Fans can explore the skies of Saudi Arabia’s ancient city through hot air balloons, helicopter tours, drone shows, stargazing and much more.

AlUla Camel Cup (April 2024)

As the pinnacle of the Saudi Arabian camel racing season, the AlUla Camel Cup will return with a specially built venue offering authentic entertainment, retail and dining from AlUla and a crowd of fashionistas to witness the excitement.

Desert Blaze

The Desert Blaze is an extraordinary event that pushes the boundaries of physical endurance to the extreme.

Taking place amid soaring temperatures that reach up to 42°C, the second edition of Desert Blaze promises an unparalleled challenge for athletes and adventurers alike.

Featuring an array of races including 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km distances, the event presents routes that meander through AlUla’s timeless ancient monuments and vast sandstone canyons. This unique experience promises participants not just a physical trial but an unforgettable journey through history and nature as well.

Read more:

Guide to Saudi Arabia summer travel destinations for travelers to beat the heat

Inaugural AlUla Desert Blaze all set to challenge endurance racers

‘We Dream and We Achieve’: Saudi Arabia unveils new identity for 93rd National Day