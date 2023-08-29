Theme
Fighter jets, as well as military and civil aircraft, will stage in 13 major cities across the Kingdom for the biggest air show in the country's history, including an acrobatics display by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (Supplied: Twitter)
Fighter jets, as well as military and civil aircraft, will stage in 13 major cities across the Kingdom for the biggest air show in the country’s history, including an acrobatics display by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (File photo: Twitter)

Royal Saudi Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission, crew survives

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
A Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) fighter jet, Tornado, crashed during a routine training mission, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

There were no reported injuries sustained by the aircrew and the crash did not result in any casualties or damage on the ground, according to SPA.

The incident happened at 15:44 local time on Monday, within the training area of King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, SPA reports citing a statement from Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense.

The jet’s fall was confirmed by Brigadier General Al-Malki, who said the aircrew members on board were able to escape the crash by utilizing the survival chairs.

SPA said the Ministry of Defense’s top priority is the safety of both personnel and equipment.

An investigation has been launch to assess the cause of the jet's fall.


