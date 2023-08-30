PFL, Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports sign deal to expand MMA influence to MENA region

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Saudi Arabia’s leading sports investor SRJ Sports (SRJ) on Wednesday signed an investment agreement to expand PFL’s influence globally, recruit more top talent and star fighters from the region and build a greater fanbase.

The signing granted SRJ – which is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL and the opportunity to be an investor in its new regional league.

PFL is the second biggest MMA company worldwide and the first fastest-growing by all key metrics. The league’s global fighter roster represents 30 countries, including Saudi fighters Mostafa Rashed Neda and Abdullah al-Qahtani.

The agreement is set to accelerate PFL’s expansion in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North African region through the launch of PFL MENA in Quarter 2 of 2024.

PFL has plans to launch and develop six international regional leagues by 2026, creating the first-ever “Champions League of MMA”. It already launched PFL Europe this year.

Each international regional league features the top fighters from the respective region, holds all events in the region, and has premium media distribution live primetime.

The deal will also see Saudi Arabia develop and host MMA mega-events, such as the PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS.

In a press release, SRJ’s Chairman, Bander Bin Mogren, said the agreement marks a milestone for SRJ.

“Today marks a new milestone for SRJ as we make our inaugural investment. SRJ is shaping a new era of sports in Saudi Arabia and accelerating the growth of the domestic sports economy,” the chairman was quoted as saying.

“This investment aims to nurture the local and regional talent pool in martial arts, promote gender equality in sport, and bring new opportunities directly to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the PFL, Peter Murray, said: “PFL and SRJ share the same vision for mixed martial arts – the biggest star fighters, mega global events, and global expansion to bring the sport to all regions – so we are thrilled and honored to have SRJ as our investment partner,”

“PFL has become the clear number 2 MMA company in just five years, and with SRJ’s backing, the best of PFL is still to come.”

