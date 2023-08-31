Ambitious Saudi initiative to train 100,000 citizens for digital jobs

A newly launched training initiative called “Fuel” aims to equip 100,000 Saudi citizens in its first year with skills and credentials tailored to in-demand digital jobs, according to a press release.



The Kindom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Saudi Digital Academy (SDA), and Coursera, in collaboration with the National eLearning Center (NeLC), spearheaded the initiative.



This transformative program will be delivered through the Saudi Digital Academy, one of the MCIT’s initiatives to empower the youth and equip them with today’s required skills for the Saudi digital labor market.



This partnership will serve Saudi nationals, including those seeking jobs, employed workers looking to upskill in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) domains, recent university graduates, and Saudi youth.



With over 40 curated learning tracks and 200 training courses across eight key job sectors, the program will provide flexible, free learning and training pathways for Saudi citizens to develop the skills required to access emerging job opportunities within the expanding ICT domains.





Moreover, with expert guidance from top global companies, the program acts as a vital bridge between Saudi talent and prospective employers, equipping learners with the skills they need to thrive in the job market.



This will greatly benefit the Kingdom’s digital economy, fueling industry growth, and fostering greater prosperity.

Mohammed Alsuhaim, the CEO of the Saudi Digital Academy, emphasized that this partnership fits within the Academy’s commitment to enhancing the digital capabilities of the nation’s youth and equipping them “with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital economy era.”



Alsuhaim highlighted that this program would contribute to shaping a generation of skilled professionals who will make their mark on the growth of the digital economy and increase their contribution to the GDP, thus reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional center for technology and innovation.



“In an era where digital transformation, AI, and other emerging technologies are creating new industry demands, our partnership with MCIT and SDA is a decisive step towards preparing Saudi Arabia’s workforce for the future,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world.



“By equipping 100,000 Saudi nationals with in-demand digital skills and credentials, the Kingdom is building a skilled talent pool that will not only boost employment but also support digital transformation and economic growth in the region,” Maggioncalda said.



Dr. Abdullah Alwalidi, Director General of NeLC, said: “We are committed in delivering relevant, trusted, high quality lifelong learning and development opportunities for upskilling and reskilling based on the market needs, through our integrated ecosystem FutureX. This partnership with MCIT, SDA, and Coursera would accelerate the human capabilities development in the Kingdom.”



The NeLC, set up as an independent entity in the Kingdom by the Council of Ministers, aims to enhance trust in online learning, facilitate equitable access to relevant lifelong online learning, and lead sustainable innovation to provide trusted online education for all.

