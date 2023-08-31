Four arrested in Riyadh after authorities seize over 3.4 mln amphetamine pills

Four people have been arrested in Riyadh after Saudi authorities seized a shipment that contained 3,426,000 amphetamine pills, the spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GNDC) Major Marwan al-Hazmi announced on Wednesday.

The authorities arrested three Yemeni nationals and a Syrian citizen who possessed an entry visa for the delivery of goods, according to the major, who said they were handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal processes.

Amphetamines are central nervous system stimulants used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. Their unprescribed use is illegal and can lead to addiction.

Saudi Arabia has strict laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of drugs.

The Kingdom’s Narcotics Control Law differentiates between narcotics smugglers, dealers, and users when it comes to the punishment. Those who smuggle narcotics and bring them into the country can face the death penalty, while punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.

In an effort to combat drug trafficking, authorities are urging the public to report any information regarding drug smuggling or the sale of narcotics by contacting emergency numbers 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Alternatively, they can reach out to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

