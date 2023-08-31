MARAFY: A 11 km-long, 100m-wide urban water canal that will transform Jeddah

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and PIF giga-project, on Tuesday announced MARAFY, a transformative, mixed-use development north of Jeddah that will accommodate over 130,000 residents with a 11-kilometer-long manmade canal at its center.



MARAFY will provide a new waterfront around its manmade canal which will add a new destination to the north of Jeddah.



The 11-kilometre long and 100-meter-wide navigable canal will connect to and extend Obhur Creek, to be surrounded by multiple unique districts, will be the first canal ever to be built in Saudi Arabia, and first fully mixed-use development by ROSHN.



The announcement of MARAFY marks a major milestone for ROSHN Group as a giga-project. Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s guidance, the group has embraced its mandate to emerge as a multi-asset class developer, intensifying its activities and becoming a national champion across a range of sectors in pursuit of the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.



David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN Group, commented on the announcement: “It is core to us as a giga project to introduce such a huge development to the Kingdom. MARAFY will be a gamechanger on the real estate development sector, raising the bar of development in the region, boosting the quality of life, and creating a huge impact in Jeddah.”



“It is a pride moment to announce the launch of MARAFY, our huge development in north of Jeddah. It’s one of the iconic projects that will put Jeddah on the map of world class destinations in all aspects, and one of contributors to achieving VISION 2030 goals of creating a vibrant community and a thriving economy,” added Grover.



MARAFY’s canal will provide a waterfront comparable in size to those of Chicago, Stockholm, Hamburg, and central London, bringing the marine environment into the heart of a historic city that has been welcoming traders, travellers, and pilgrims for centuries.



MARAFY will breathe new life into Jeddah, creating an urban water corridor to link homes and communities with nature, commerce, and life-enhancing amenities. The development will strengthen Jeddah’s position as a regional hub, with world-class residential, retail, lifestyle, leisure, and entertainment spaces built to attract residents and visitors alike, creating an instantly iconic new landmark in Jeddah.



MARAFY will comprise of multiple distinct districts each with a unique character, including ROSHN’s existing integrated residential development, ALAROUS. It will accelerate Jeddah’s emergence as a global city while honoring the city’s cultural and architectural heritage with facades inspired by the historical designs of Jeddah region and styles reinvented for today. It will reinterpret the contemporary urban context, incorporating liveable community spaces while retaining a connection to Jeddah’s historical heritage.



MARAFY’s diverse waterside districts will be connected to each other and the rest of Jeddah by an intermodal transport system, boasting water taxis, bus lines, a dedicated Metro Red Line station, and a direct canal link to the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

