Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know about the transfer window
The summer transfer window for the 2023-24 football season is coming to an end as clubs around the world have been pulling out all the stops to recruit the best players to their squads.
The summer of 2023 has been the highest-spending transfer window ever, with over $8.2 billion spent.
The Saudi Pro League has established itself as a serious authority, becoming the second-highest-spending league after only the Premier League, with more than $921 million spent on acquiring new footballers.
From Neymar to Karim Benzema, the Kingdom has made it its mission to turn its league into one of the best in the world.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window:
When does the transfer window close for Saudi Arabia clubs?
While the deadline for European leagues, such as the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1, is September 1, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation says the window for the registration of players will close on September 7.
However, since FIFA has September 20 listed as the deadline, the clubs can continue to lure in players after the transfer window ends in their country.
What big names have joined Saudi clubs this summer?
Following in the footsteps of iconic football player Cristiano Ronaldo, several international footballers have decided to move to Saudi Arabia.
Since the Portuguese superstar joined Al Nassr, there hasn’t been a high-profile player in Europe who hasn’t been linked with a Saudi team.
The big names include:
Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad
Yassine Bounou to Al Hilal
Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal
N’Golo Kante to Al Ittihad
Otávio Monteiro to Al Nassr
Aymeric Laporte to Al Nassr
Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli
Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal
Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli
Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr
Steven Gerrard to Al Ettifaq
Roberto Mancini to Saudi National Team
Who is rumored to join?
The most common rumor being tossed around among football fanatics worldwide is the reported $162 million bid for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
Several reports have said that the Saudi Pro League has made Salah their next target despite the English club’s insistence that he is not for sale.
French superstar player Kylian Mbappe received a record $332 million bid to join Al Hilal, according to media reports, but the Paris Saint Germain footballer has not met with representatives to discuss a potential move.
Another rumored big name is prolific goalscorer Victor Osimhen, who has reportedly been offered a $152 million contract to join Al Hilal.
