Future football stars to be trained under program led by Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

Thousands of schoolchildren across Saudi Arabia will be given football training as part of an initiative by the Kingdom’s $500 billion mega project NEOM to nurture the country’s next stars in the grassroots sport.

The program kicks off with its first event at the Fahad Bin Sultan University in Tabuk, from September 12-16.

More than 3,500 children from across the Kingdom – including Tabuk, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam – will be trained under the second edition of the Shuhub Community Program led by NEOM, a global partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Registration is currently open for all Saudi boys and girls aged 7-12 years for the Tabuk and Jeddah events, with Riyadh and Dammam to follow.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, the program will host four events from September 2023 to March 2024, offering a platform for boys and girls to hone their footballing skills.

The Shuhub Community Program will offer specialized coaching from the Saudi Arabi-an Football Federation (SAFF) coaches, as well as sport-tech integration to measure and develop each participating child’s footballing ability in areas of shooting, reaction time and passing accuracy.

There will also be friendly matches, allowing children to put their learnings into action.

Managing Director of Sport at NEOM, Jan Paterson, said in a statement: “The Shuhub Community Program continues to reflect NEOM’s commitment to providing a platform for developing the next generation of [footballing] talent across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while also offering boys and girls the chance to improve their skills, have great fun and make new friends along the way.”

Peterson further said: “The program will not only pave the way for individual growth, but will also contribute to the growth of community sports across the Kingdom.”

The Shuhub Community Program is part of NEOM’s partnership with AFC, which fo-cuses on accelerating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center for sporting excellence.

Saudi Arabia is currently making headlines on the global footballing stage. Several high-profile players have joined teams in the Kingdom, including Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has also achieved significant milestones in women’s foot-ball, including the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, Women’s First Divi-sion League and the development of women’s national teams spanning different levels.

