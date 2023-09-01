Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrived in NEOM from Jeddah on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s NEOM’s $500 billion mega project was announced in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his Vision 2030 reform program to diversify the oil-heavy economy and boost tourism.

The luxury island Sindalah is the first destination set to open at NEOM, with the first batch of guests expected to step foot on the luxury island on the Red Sea in 2024.



