Iran’s envoy to Saudi Arabia arrives in Riyadh

Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

Al Arabiya’s sources said that Enayati arrived in the Saudi capital accompanied by a newly appointed diplomatic team that will replace the Iranian charge d’affaires who had been managing the Iranian embassy’s operations since its reopening in June.

Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in March that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

Under the deal signed in March, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

