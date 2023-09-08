Saudi Arabia defense minister, French counterpart discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Riyadh, where they discussed boosting strategic ties and cooperation in the military and defense fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
