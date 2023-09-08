Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Riyadh. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia defense minister, French counterpart discuss cooperation

Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Riyadh, where they discussed boosting strategic ties and cooperation in the military and defense fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

