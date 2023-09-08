Video: Lebron James coaches young Saudi basketball players in special Riyadh session

NBA legend Lebron James treated young Saudi basketball players to a special coaching session in Riyadh during his first visit to Saudi Arabia.

As part of his visit to the Kingdom’s capital, the basketball superstar led a special clinic organized by the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation.

In a video, James was seen giving the young athletes a motivational speech and even playing with members of women’s basketball team.

Speaking to Reuters about his excitement on meeting the NBA player, Abdullah Basha said: “[it is] really amazing. It is like something straight out of a dream. Especially [growing] up as a kid you watch him on tv and on your phone, and just to see him in real life do his thing, it is amazing.”

During James’ trip, Saudi basketball player Abeer al-Hamidi highlighted how far the women’s basketball team has come in the Kingdom.

“The WNBA is very advanced from where we are today in Saudi, that only inspired to do more and push more because we know that we can make it, we know that we can have an even better league,” she said.

