Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. (Reuters)

MBS announces MoU for economic corridor between India, Middle East and Europe

Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for an economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe on Saturday.

The corridor, which will increase commercial trade between the three, includes railways, pipelines for electricity and hydrogen and will contribute to international energy security, he said in a speech at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

It will also link the ports of the Middle East, Europe and India, the Crown Prince said.

With Reuters

