MBS announces MoU for economic corridor between India, Middle East and Europe

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for an economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The corridor, which will increase commercial trade between the three, includes railways, pipelines for electricity and hydrogen and will contribute to international energy security, he said in a speech at the G20 summit in New Delhi.



It will also link the ports of the Middle East, Europe and India, the Crown Prince said.



With Reuters



Read more:

Advertisement

Saudi Crown Prince MBS, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discuss Russian war in call ahead of G20

G20 summit declaration avoids condemning Russia for Ukraine war, calls for peace

G20: Indian PM Narendra Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince MBS with warm embrace