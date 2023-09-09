Saudi Arabia and US sign MoU for intercontinental green corridors

Saudi Arabia and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a protocol that aims to build intercontinental green corridors, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



The transit corridor, which would connect Asia and Europe through Saudi Arabia by railway, aims to facilitate the transfer of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via cables and pipelines, SPA said, adding that the MoU was signed on Friday.

The project also aims to support efforts to develop clean energy, expand the digital economy through transfer of data via fiber optic cables, strengthen commercial trade and increase the passage of goods by linking railways and ports.



