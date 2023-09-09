Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India for G20

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in India on Saturday to attend the G20 summit which will be held in the capital New Delhi this year.

The Crown Prince is expected to sign an infrastructure agreement with the US and other G20 members to explore the building of a rail and shipping network that links the Middle East to India and Europe.

His visit comes at a time when Washington is actively engaging with the Kingdom, encouraging it to normalize ties with Israel.

“This has been the result of months of careful diplomacy, quiet, careful diplomacy, bilaterally and in multilateral settings,” US Deputy National Security adviser Jon Finer said Saturday.

This project “has enormous potential but exactly how long it takes, I don’t know,” Finer added.

The agreement to discuss the project could be among the most tangible outcomes of the summit, with G20 leaders divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine and gridlocked on finding an agreement to slash carbon emissions.

With AFP



