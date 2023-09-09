Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
ولي العهد السعودي يصل إلى نيودلهي للمشاركة في قمة مجموعة العشرين
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India for G20 summit. (Screengrab)
G20

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India for G20

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in India on Saturday to attend the G20 summit which will be held in the capital New Delhi this year.

The Crown Prince is expected to sign an infrastructure agreement with the US and other G20 members to explore the building of a rail and shipping network that links the Middle East to India and Europe.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His visit comes at a time when Washington is actively engaging with the Kingdom, encouraging it to normalize ties with Israel.

“This has been the result of months of careful diplomacy, quiet, careful diplomacy, bilaterally and in multilateral settings,” US Deputy National Security adviser Jon Finer said Saturday.

This project “has enormous potential but exactly how long it takes, I don’t know,” Finer added.

The agreement to discuss the project could be among the most tangible outcomes of the summit, with G20 leaders divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine and gridlocked on finding an agreement to slash carbon emissions.

With AFP

Read more:

Senior US lawmaker urges Trump to back Biden’s push for Saudi-Israeli normalization

UAE President arrives in India to attend G20 Summit

Journalists blocked as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size