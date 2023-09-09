Saudi Crown Prince leaves for India to head Kingdom’s G20 delegation
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Saturday left Riyadh at the head of a delegation to a G20 summit in New Delhi, Saudi Press Agency reported.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Saudi Pro League spent record $957 mln during football transfer window: Report
Video: Lebron James coaches young Saudi basketball players in special Riyadh session
Saudi Arabia defense minister, French counterpart discuss cooperation