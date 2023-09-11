MBS offers condolences in phone call with Morocco’s king after devastating earthquake

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered Saudi Arabia’s condolences for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Morocco during a phone call with King Mohammed VI on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the conversation, MBS stressed Saudi Arabia’s “unwavering solidarity with Morocco and its people,” SPA said, adding that the Saudi leader had “directed the relevant Saudi authorities to swiftly provide the necessary relief and humanitarian aid to help alleviate the impact of this tragic event.”

MBS “prayed to Allah the Almighty to shower His mercy upon the souls of the deceased, offer deep solace to the grieving families, and extend a swift recovery to the injured,” SPA said.

In response, King Mohammed VI expressed his gratitude and appreciation to MBS for Saudi Arabia’s “supportive stance and for the compassionate fraternal sentiments extended during this challenging time,” SPA added.

The earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck late on Friday night in the High Atlas Mountains, with its epicenter located 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

Morocco’s state news agency reported on Monday that the death toll had risen to 2,681 with 2,501 people injured.

