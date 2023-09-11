Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, MBS order urgent aid to Morocco earthquake victims

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to dispatch urgent aid to the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck Morocco on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early on Monday.

The search for survivors in the aftermath of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades was still in progress on Monday morning. The death toll has crossed 2,100 and is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to recover more bodies from the rubble.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 6.8-magnitude quake left survivors struggling for food, water and shelter after their homes crumbled to the ground.

A Saudi search and rescue team under the General Directorate of Civil Defense, along with teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), led by KSrelief, will be actively engaged in relief and humanitarian operations in Morocco.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques @KingSalman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (@KSRelief_EN) to operate an air bridge to provide aid and relief to the earthquake victims in #Morocco. pic.twitter.com/qWOTJY32lm — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) September 10, 2023

KSrelief will work to rescue those stuck under the rubble and provide necessary aid to the survivors, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah said.

Al-Rabeeah extended his sincere thanks to King Salman and the Crown Prince “for their noble and unsurprising positions, which reflect the ongoing humanitarian commitment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in aiding the afflicted and needy globally during various crises and hardships,” an SPA statement quoted him as saying.

Saudi Arabia had also issued a statement on Saturday, offering its condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Read more:

Morocco survivors seek aid as earthquake toll passes 2,100

France says it can help with Morocco earthquake, awaiting Rabat’s request

Saudi Arabia, UAE express solidarity with quake-hit Morocco