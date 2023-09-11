Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih gestures during the opening session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to consider Sovereign Wealth Fund office in India’s GIFT City

Reuters
Saudi Arabia will consider setting up an office of its Sovereign Wealth Fund in India’s Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in the west, Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said in New Delhi on Monday.

“I match your offer and commit today to opening an office,” Falih after India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal invited Saudi to set up an office in GIFT City.

GIFT City is India’s tax-neutral financial services center and a key project for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim of rivalling financial services centers in Dubai and Hong Kong.

Goyal also said he will suggest that his ministry starts an investment promotion office in Riyadh.

Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed trade ties in a meeting on Monday, a day after the G20 summit in New Delhi.

